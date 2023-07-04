Financial Analysis: Crane (NYSE:CR) versus WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY)

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) and WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Crane shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WEG shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Crane alerts:

Dividends

Crane pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. WEG pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Crane pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WEG pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 1 3 0 2.75 WEG 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crane and WEG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Crane presently has a consensus target price of $106.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.25%. Given Crane’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than WEG.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and WEG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% WEG N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crane and WEG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $3.35 billion 1.49 $401.10 million $7.55 11.68 WEG N/A N/A N/A $1.15 6.78

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than WEG. WEG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crane beats WEG on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, commercial valves, and pumps and systems. The Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment provides electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles and in commercial and industrial buildings applications. It provides products and solutions to customers across end markets, including aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical, water and wastewater, payment automation, non-residential and municipal construction, energy, and banknote design and production, as well as for a range of general industrial and consumer applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About WEG

(Free Report)

WEG S.A. engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods. It also provides solutions for the generation of renewable and distributed energy through hydro, thermal, biomass, wind, and solar energy power plants; solutions for industry; UPSs and alternators for groups of generators; conventional and movable electric substations; industrial electrical and electronic systems; industrial paint and varnish; and paints for automotive repainting. WEG S.A. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jaragua do Sul, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.