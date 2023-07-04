Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Update

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.3 days.
Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FRMUF remained flat at $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. Firm Capital Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.
About Firm Capital Property Trust
