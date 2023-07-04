First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of FCNCP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
