First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FCNCP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

