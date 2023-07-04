First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Update

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSFG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. 5,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.65. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.