First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,093 shares during the period. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF makes up about 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEF. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 56,613 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $714,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEF opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from First Trust Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

