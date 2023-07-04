First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.04. 1,188,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,106. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $47.75.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

