Flare Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.30 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $278.03 million and $3.30 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flare has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 18,969,545,061 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 18,967,273,655.996677 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01482276 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $4,872,168.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

