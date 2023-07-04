Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Short Interest Down 28.0% in June

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 11,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex stock remained flat at $27.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,601,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. Flex has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $135,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $135,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $1,248,570.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,143,467.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,934 shares of company stock worth $14,136,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

