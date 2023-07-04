Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $99.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.72 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

