Forsta AP Fonden Has $31.56 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Booking were worth $31,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Insider Activity

Booking Stock Performance

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG opened at $2,720.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,643.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,490.26. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.