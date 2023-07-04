Forsta AP Fonden Has $71.53 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.8% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $71,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $876.44 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $361.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $746.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $651.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

