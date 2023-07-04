Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 78,100 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 47.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $21,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.