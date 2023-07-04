Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $369,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $124,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SO opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

