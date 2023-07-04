Forsta AP Fonden Sells 139,500 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 995,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 139,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Comcast were worth $37,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

Comcast stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.