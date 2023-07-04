Forsta AP Fonden Sells 30,800 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

