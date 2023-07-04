Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 362,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 115.85% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 25.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

