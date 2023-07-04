Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Fortress Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 362,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 25.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
