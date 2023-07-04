FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $37.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at FS Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $143,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 587.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 69,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 59,615 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after buying an additional 44,913 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

