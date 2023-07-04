FTX Token Trading 10.3% Higher This Week (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, FTX Token has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $475.38 million and $24.00 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.