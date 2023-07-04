Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Update

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fujitsu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu Price Performance

Shares of Fujitsu stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89. Fujitsu has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu ( OTCMKTS:FJTSY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.80%.

(Free Report)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.