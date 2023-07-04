FUNToken Price Hits $0.0054 (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $59.27 million and $26.31 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FUNToken has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars.

