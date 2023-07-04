Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Furukawa Electric Price Performance

Shares of Furukawa Electric stock remained flat at $8.51 during trading on Tuesday. Furukawa Electric has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

Get Furukawa Electric alerts:

About Furukawa Electric

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.