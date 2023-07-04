Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Furukawa Electric Price Performance
Shares of Furukawa Electric stock remained flat at $8.51 during trading on Tuesday. Furukawa Electric has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.
About Furukawa Electric
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Furukawa Electric
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.