FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,600 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FF. StockNews.com upgraded FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

FutureFuel Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE FF traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 108,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,566,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 144,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,500,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 692,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 139,747 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,920 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

