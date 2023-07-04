G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $16.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
G1 Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %
GTHX stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.89.
Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 113,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 83,855 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
