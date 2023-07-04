Gas Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $156.35 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00008578 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $156.35 million and approximately $11.73 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

