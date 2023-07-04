GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Price Performance

GLOP opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $465.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.40.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $99.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GasLog Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

