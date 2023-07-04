Gemini Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.81 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $564.77 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 565,159,137 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is www.gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

