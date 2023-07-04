General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $72.16 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

