Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAW – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Up 66.5 %

Shares of GGAAW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 39,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,891. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.