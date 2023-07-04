Gentex Co. (GNTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 19th

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Gentex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Gentex has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 99,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

