GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,223 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric comprises 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $13,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total transaction of $426,778.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,871.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.97. 121,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.62. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $199.71.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

