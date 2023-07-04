GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 533 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up about 0.7% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.47. 344,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.47 and its 200 day moving average is $284.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.90 and a twelve month high of $331.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.63.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

