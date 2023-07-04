GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,877 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

GLW stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

