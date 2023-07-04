GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Waters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Waters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Waters by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.09.

Waters Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.77. The stock had a trading volume of 235,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,242. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $248.18 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

