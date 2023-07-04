GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after acquiring an additional 114,488 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

Snap-on Stock Performance

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,504 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,050 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNA traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,515. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $289.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.28 and its 200-day moving average is $249.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

