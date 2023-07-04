GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Marten Transport worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 835.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 108.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 95,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,165. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.85. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

