GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.2% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $170,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $194.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,589. The company has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

