GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after buying an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CSX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after buying an additional 2,940,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,494,000 after buying an additional 408,674 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.34. 4,292,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,802,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.