GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,512 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,512 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.99% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.81. 165,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,232. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

