GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $541.04. The company had a trading volume of 951,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,773. The stock has a market cap of $239.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $564.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

