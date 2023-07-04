GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $18,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,514 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,589,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,876,000. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

IJT traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.60. 99,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average of $108.62. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $123.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

