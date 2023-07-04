Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $773,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 107,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.01. 2,797,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,771. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

