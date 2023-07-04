Global Assets Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nucor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nucor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after acquiring an additional 154,744 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.61. 765,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.08. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Several research firms have commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

