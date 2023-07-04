Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. 3,776,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,477,358. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

