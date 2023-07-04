Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $116.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,726. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

