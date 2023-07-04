Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Global Assets Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,748. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

