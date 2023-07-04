Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Global Assets Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $2,351,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,255. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 383.35%.

Several analysts have commented on KIM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

