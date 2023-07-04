Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 725 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $56.31. 1,706,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,208. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

