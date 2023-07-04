Global Assets Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Global Assets Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,239.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,305,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42,010,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after acquiring an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,573. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.85.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

