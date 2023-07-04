GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

GMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.86.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GMS has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $72.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $52,848,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,772,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,270,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $52,848,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,772,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,270,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,718,070 shares of company stock valued at $115,836,574 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in GMS by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in GMS by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.