Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in June

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Goodness Growth Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDNSF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,793. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Goodness Growth has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

About Goodness Growth

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

